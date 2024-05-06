You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 06Article 1936355

Joselyn Dumas stuns representing Ghana at Bridgerton season 3 premiere

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas wowed attendees as she stood as Ghana's representative at the premiere of Bridgerton's third season in South Africa.

The glamorous event, graced by stars from across the continent, showcased Dumas in a Baroque-infused kente gown, blending Ghanaian tradition with Regency grandeur.

Hosted at the Memoire Events and Wedding Venue in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Bridgerton World Tour event embraced the theme "Regency Era: Into the Spotlight," with guests adorned in period-inspired attire.

Grammy nominee Musa Keys provided musical entertainment, adding to the enchanting atmosphere.

Bridgerton's upcoming season promises to delve into the structured social life and courtship of the era, premiering in two parts on May 13 and June 13.

