Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing, now a cocoa farmer, feels the new cocoa price of GH¢3,000 per 64kg bag is insufficient.



She argues that cocoa farmers deserve better compensation given the commodity's importance to Ghana.



Despite a 129% increase to GH¢48,000 per tonne, Blessing believes more support is needed.