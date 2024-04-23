Joyce Dzidzor Mensah discloses her biggest fear in life

Television of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana AIDS Commission ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has revealed that her biggest fear in life is falling in love, citing past negative experiences with men.



In a recent interview with 3FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Joyce expressed her reluctance to pursue a relationship at this stage in her career.



"I am not in a relationship currently, and I don’t wish to be. My biggest fear now is to fall in love, which I don’t want to happen," she stated.



Joyce emphasized her intention to focus solely on her career rather than seek companionship. Responding to a question about satisfying her sexual desires while single, she affirmed her openness to using vibrators.



She also highlighted that men approaching her often neglect to inquire about her HIV status, despite her previous role as an AIDS ambassador. "When men meet me, they even forget to ask about my HIV status. I don’t need to convince anyone. Because of my communication and how soft my body is, men are attracted to me," Joyce shared.



Joyce Dzidzor Mensah's tenure as an AIDS ambassador was marked by controversy, including her admission of having falsely claimed her HIV status—a revelation that stirred significant public discussion.