Joyce Dzidzor Mensah discloses suicidal thoughts after public HIV test

Former AIDS Ambassador and actress, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, revealed her contemplation of suicide following public criticism regarding her HIV status acknowledgment.



In June 2021, Mensah underwent a public HIV test upon returning from Germany to address doubts about her status, testing positive.



After initially denying her HIV-positive status in 2019, Mensah decided to take the test publicly due to mounting public scrutiny and insults.



Despite planning suicide after the test, assistance from someone in Germany persuaded her otherwise, reminding her of her responsibilities as a mother.



Mensah, appointed as an HIV campaigner in 2011, had her contract terminated in 2014 after publicly denying her HIV status, leading to questions about the commission's vetting process.



Following public backlash, Mensah confessed to her HIV-positive status in 2016, culminating in her 2021 public test amid unbearable criticism.