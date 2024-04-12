Joyce Dzidzor Mensah offers support to Abena Korkor amid mental health struggles

LifeStyle of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has revealed her intention to lend a helping hand to Abena Korkor, who has been candid about her battles with mental health issues.



In an interview on Adom FM, Joyce Mensah shared her empathy for Korkor despite not having a personal relationship with her. She expressed a desire to assist her based on her own experiences dealing with depression and bipolar disorder.



Highlighting the importance of therapy and medication adherence in managing mental health, Mensah encouraged Korkor to take proactive steps towards her well-being.



While acknowledging that Korkor is not her friend, Mensah emphasized the necessity for her to abstain from certain behaviors and adhere to treatment plans for her own benefit.



She stressed the consequences of neglecting medication, cautioning about the potential imbalance of brain chemicals.