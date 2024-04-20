You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 20Article 1932197

Joyce Dzidzor reveals using vibrator for sexual satisfaction

Former Ghana AIDS Commission ambassador and musician, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has shared details about her approach to satisfying her sexual desires.

Despite her strong Christian beliefs as a member of the Pentecost church, Joyce prefers to avoid multiple sexual partners. Instead, she opts for a mini vibrator to fulfill her needs when she lacks a suitable partner.

Joyce explained that in the absence of a preferred partner, she turns to her vibrator for the same level of satisfaction.

"In situations where I can't engage with the right person, I use a mini vibrator to satisfy myself," she disclosed during an interview with 3FM.

Joyce Mensah has faced controversy during her time as Ghana AIDS Commission ambassador, including admitting to falsifying her HIV status.

