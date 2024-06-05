Judge sets $100,000 bond for rapper Sean Kingston

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: BBC

Florida rapper Sean Kingston, real name Kisean Anderson, faces a $100,000 bond after extradition from California.



Accused of over $1m in fraud and theft, including stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac, and furniture with his mother, Janice Turner.



Facing 10 charges, including grand theft and fraud, he plans to plead not guilty.



Allegations also involve violating probation for trafficking stolen property.



His lawyer claims he was coerced into extradition and denies the charges, citing breach of contract rather than fraud.



Another case involves allegations of unpaid purchases, with claims of false representations.



Kingston, known for hits like "Beautiful Girls," asserts innocence through his lawyer and awaits legal proceedings.