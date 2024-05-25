Junior Pope’s death: Investigation Bureau report reveals shocking cause of boat mishap

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: 3news

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau released a preliminary report on the boat accident that claimed actor Junior Pope's life and four others on April 10 in the Anam River.



The agency was not officially notified but learned about it through social media.



Investigators found the boat driver was uncertified, leading to distraction and collision with a canoe, causing the capsizing.



Contrary to claims, only one passenger had a life jacket, not provided by the operator.



The report highlighted the lack of timely rescue and trained divers.



Safety recommendations include registering boats and enforcing safety measures on inland waterways by the National Inland Waterways Authority.