Movies of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor Yogot, known for his role in the comedy series Junka Town, passed away on June 11.



His colleague Judge Abeka confirmed the news, stating Yogot seemed healthy but had a minor illness.



Survived by his wife and two children, Yogot's death saddened fans and colleagues, including highlife artist Nero X.