Entertainment of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musicians K.K Fosu and Bless, known for 'Chocho Mu Cho', are stable after an accident on Accra-Apam highway.



The car collided head-on during an overtaking attempt, leaving them injured. One passenger died.



K.K Fosu and Bless have broken leg and multiple injuries, receiving treatment at University of Ghana Medical Center.



Investigation underway.