K.K Kabobo observance service set for April 20th

Music of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of renowned Highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly known as K.K Kabobo, has announced an observance service in his honor.



Scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, the event will be held at the Tesano Police Depot Social Centre in Accra.



K.K Kabobo passed away on March 14, 2024, due to complications from a liver disease. Despite receiving widespread support, including donations from figures like former President John Mahama and Wendy Shay, he succumbed to his illness.







Before his musical career, K.K Kabobo worked as a pupil teacher. He founded the Explosive Jets band in 1978 and released his debut album in 1981, featuring the hit "Nyatse Nyatse (Girl)." His 1992 song "Onyame Ehuwo" was a massive success and remains a classic in Ghanaian music history.



In 2012, K.K Kabobo was ordained as a pastor by the Covenant Mission Bible College. The observance service will celebrate his life and contributions to Ghanaian music.