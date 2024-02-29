K.K. Kabobo receives support from GHAMRO, John Mahama for liver disease treatment

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Highlife musician, K.K. Kabobo, grappling with liver disease, has garnered support from former President John Mahama and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to aid in his treatment.



The distressing health condition of K.K. Kabobo, who has been battling liver disease, prompted Broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang to disclose the musician's plight on Facebook, urging assistance for his treatment.



Responding to the call for help, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, extended a donation of GH₵5000 to the veteran musician, as confirmed by Barima Kaakyire Agyemang's Facebook post.



In an interview with Hitz FM on February 27, K.K. Kabobo expressed gratitude for GHAMRO's contribution of GH₵2000 towards his medical expenses. He also acknowledged additional financial aid from various groups in Takoradi.



K.K. Kabobo emphasized the ongoing need for support, citing substantial expenses of GH₵3000 per hospital visit for tests and medication.



To further assist K.K. Kabobo, contributions can be made through mobile money using the number 0242112136 under the name Kobbena Kwakye Kabobo.



Renowned for hits like ‘Onyame Ahu Wo’, ‘Nyatse Nyatse Girl’, and ‘Running Away’, K.K. Kabobo remains an icon in Ghana's music landscape, drawing widespread recognition for his contributions to Highlife music.