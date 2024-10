Music of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

KJ Spio teams up with Ghanaian Afro-soul singer Gyakie for the new single "Days Pass By," produced by BlaiseBeatz.



The romantic track highlights Gyakie’s emotive vocals, weaving a love story.



KJ Spio continues to build momentum with this release, ahead of a planned project next year.