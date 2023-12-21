KK Fosu apologises to Samini, Kokoveli over anniversary concert snub

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: GNA

Legendary Ghanaian musician Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has apologised to Samini and Kokoveli for not including them in the artiste’s line-up for his 25th anniversary pre-concert bash.



KK Fosu is billed to host a pre-concert bash at the De Place Bar and Restaurant in Sakumono on Monday, January 1, 2024, as he celebrates 25 years in the music industry.



The likes of Kwabena Kwabena, Tinny, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Nti, Ras Kuuku, Epixode, and Afriyie Wutah will grace the pre-concert bash ahead of the main concert slated later next year.



Speaking in an interview, KK Fosu revealed that the pre-concert was to make way for the main concert and was apologetic for not including his old friends Samini and Kokoveli, who were part of the ‘Trinity’ music group.



“I saw a social media post that suggested that I had neglected Samini and Kokoveli who were part of the Trinity music group. I actually wanted to make their appearance a surprise; I didn’t intend to snub them.



“The January concert is just a prelude to the main concert, and I want my fans to turn and show me love as I celebrate my 25 years in the music industry,” he said.



The upcoming 25-year pre-concert bash is an all-day event, with popular comedian DKB set to host the show.



The award-winning musician has graced the music scene for more than two decades and is considered one of the finest singers to emerge from Ghana.



