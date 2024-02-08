KK Fosu declares support for Cheddar's 'New Force' movement

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Renowned Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has publicly declared his steadfast backing for Nana Kwame Bediako, also recognized as Cheddar, and his 'New Force' Movement.



KK Fosu's declaration comes hot on the heels of his latest release, a song titled 'Back to Sender', which directly addresses critics of Cheddar following a recent clash with the government over the cancellation of his rally at the Black Stars Square.



The 'Odo Nti' crooner, making a bold statement, expressed his allegiance to the New Force Movement, symbolizing his sincerity by removing his sunglasses. "I am a New Force Movement member. I want my face to show while saying this clearly," he affirmed.



Expanding on the ideological differences between the New Force Movement and the traditional political parties, the NPP and NDC, KK Fosu emphasized that members of the New Force Movement are "freedom fighters," contrasting them with politicians motivated primarily by personal gain rather than the nation's welfare.



In explaining the inspiration behind his latest song, KK Fosu clarified that it serves as a direct response to individuals seeking to undermine the New Force Movement, particularly its leader, Cheddar.