KK Fosu declares support for New force movement

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned singer KK Fosu has publicly aligned himself with the New Force Movement, marking his allegiance with a striking declaration during the release of his new song 'Back to Sender'.



This move follows a recent clash with authorities over the cancellation of his rally at Black Stars Square.



In a definitive moment, the 'Odo Nti' crooner removed his sunglasses to emphasize his commitment, stating, "I am a New Force Movement member. I want my face to show while saying this clearly."



KK Fosu highlighted ideological disparities between the New Force Movement and the traditional political landscape, particularly the NPP and NDC. He criticized the established parties, suggesting their motives are self-serving, contrasting them with the New Force Movement, which he described as "freedom fighters."



Explaining the inspiration behind his new song, KK Fosu clarified that it aims to counter attempts to discredit the New Force Movement, especially its leader, Cheddar.