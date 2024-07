Television of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) has endorsed John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate, praising his leadership, vision, and experience.



KOD highlighted Mahama's plans for a 24-hour economy, job creation, and ICT investment.



This endorsement marks a shift from KOD's previous support of the ruling party and President Nana Akufo-Addo.