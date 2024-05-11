You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 11Article 1937813

KODA's final funeral rites set for July 5

The late gospel icon, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, fondly known as KODA, will be laid to rest on Friday, July 5, at the KICC on Spintex Road in Accra, according to an announcement made by his family in Takoradi today.

Notable gospel figures, including Pastor Joe Beecham and Uncle Ato, paid their respects at the one-week observation held last Friday in honor of KODA.

KODA passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that transcends mere musical boundaries.

Renowned for hits like ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso,’ his music touched the hearts of many, instilling hope and faith in listeners.

In the wake of his passing, KODA's family established a dedicated website, www.kodasmedia.com, to facilitate the dissemination of information regarding his memorial and funeral arrangements.

