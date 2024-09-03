KODA to be buried on September 20

Music of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: 3news

Gospel legend KODA, born Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, will be laid to rest on Friday, September 20, 2024.



The private funeral service will take place at the KICC Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra, with an all-white dress code.



KODA, who passed away on April 24 at the age of 45, left behind a legacy of gospel hits like "Nsempii," "Nkwa Abodoo," and "Adorso."



A multi-award-winning artist and music producer, KODA was known for his passion for sharing the gospel and shaping the sound of other musicians in the industry.