Entertainment of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ohemaa Mercy's team has led to the arrest of entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Krankye Aseidu, known as KOKA.



According to a statement posted on Facebook by the gospel artist, the team and their lawyers reported threats against Ohemaa Mercy, which prompted the arrest.



The statement clarified that TV presenter Becky of JoyNews was not involved in the



arrest and expressed that she is innocent of any wrongdoing related to this case.



Ohemaa Mercy's team assured that they would provide additional updates as needed. KOKA previously served as Ohemaa Mercy's road manager.