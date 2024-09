Entertainment of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, has been granted GHc 2,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court after being arrested by gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy for threatening her life.



The threats were related to an unpaid debt of GHc 8,500 following the end of their professional relationship.



KOKA denies any harmful intentions.