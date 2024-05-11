KSM fumes over rent charges

Television of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian comedian KSM expressed frustration over the economic instability impacting the real estate sector, particularly rent prices, in a recent YouTube video.



KSM highlighted the challenges landlords face due to the rapid depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, forcing them to collect rent up to two years in advance.



He criticized landlords exploiting the situation to charge exorbitant rates, worsening the plight of renters.



Calling for economic reform, KSM emphasized the need for leaders to prioritize stabilizing the economy to address high rental costs and advance rent demands.



He urged leaders to focus on building a strong and predictable economy to ensure fair rental practices.



The practice of demanding up to two years’ rent advance, a violation of the Rent Control Act, has sparked debate among Ghanaians.



Actor and politician John Dumelo has proposed limiting rent advance payments to five months to ease the financial burden on tenants.