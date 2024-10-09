You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 09Article 1991291

Kahpun returns with four explosive mixtapes, “HeighTape,” this October

Ghanaian-UK-based reggae and dancehall sensation Kahpun is set to make a triumphant return this October with the release of Heigh Tape, a collection of tapes that promise to shake up the dancehall scene. Known for his hard-hitting Fante dancehall style, Kahpun is ready to deliver a project that will satisfy his fans’ long wait.

The HeighTape series, Kahpun’s second mixtape

