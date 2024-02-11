Kanayo O Kanayo urges parents to scrutinise children's sources of wealth

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has advised parents, urging them to scrutinise the source of their children's wealth to avert premature deaths.



Addressing parents directly, he emphasised the need for a proactive approach in monitoring their children's financial activities, citing a troubling trend of youth involvement in illicit activities and corruption.



"It is imperative for parents to ask questions before accepting gifts or risk facing premature deaths," Kanayo O Kanayo cautioned, highlighting the perilous consequences of parental complacency in the face of extravagant gifts.



Expressing dismay at the apparent obliviousness of some parents to their children's questionable wealth, the actor stressed the importance of parental vigilance in combating social ills and unhealthy practices among the youth.



"Parents!!!! Parents!!!!! Parents!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ask questions before you accept gifts or die young. This is why many parents are dying young. ORIKO," he emphasised passionately.



Kanayo O Kanayo painted vivid scenarios where parents overlook the extravagance of gifts, such as a 20-year-old daughter owning a phone worth N1.5 million yet offering only N100,000 to her parents without any inquiry into the source of her wealth.



Likewise, he cautioned against turning a blind eye when a non-working son arrives home with substantial sums of money or a car, stressing the need for parental diligence in instilling a culture of accountability within families.



In a video accompanying his remarks, Kanayo O Kanayo underscored the urgency of addressing parental complacency, asserting that it perpetuates corrupt mindsets in children and society at large.



