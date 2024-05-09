Kanayo O. Kanayo welcomes his first son to the movie scene

Movies of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has proudly introduced his offspring, Clinton Onyeze, as he embarks on his journey in the film sector.



Before the commencement of shooting one of his movie scenes, the esteemed actor paused to acquaint the crew with his son, bestowing upon him the roles of Personal Assistant and Assistant Production Manager.



Kanayo O. Kanayo emphasized the importance of treating his son as an equal among the team, insisting on no preferential treatment to maintain a professional environment.



He made it clear that Clinton would receive compensation for his contributions.



He further mentioned that his son is a fresh graduate from Babcock University, engaging in an internship to gain practical insights into management and the art of filmmaking.



Kanayo O. Kanayo encouraged his peers and admirers to offer similar opportunities to their offspring, fostering a deeper respect and comprehension of the cinematic world.



He said: “We resumed filming today. My son, Clinton, Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy Film making and Management before proceeding to further studies. We should let our children work in our organizations or other establishments to appreciate the industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board Simpliciter Associates Productions”



