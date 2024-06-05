Kanye West blasts ‘baseless’ sexual harassment allegations from ex-assistant

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Complex News

Kanye West plans to sue former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who accused him of sexual harassment.



Pisciotta claims Kanye sent lewd messages, videos, and masturbated during calls, fixated on her boyfriends' anatomy.



Kanye's attorney alleges Pisciotta pursued him sexually for job benefits, then blackmailed him.



Kanye accuses her of stealing his phone and making unreasonable demands, including a $4 million salary.



He claims she sent unsolicited nudes and demanded luxury items, escalating blackmail from $60M to $50M.



Kanye asserts her actions contradict harassment claims and were for personal gain.



