Kanye West blasts ‘baseless’ sexual harassment allegations from ex-assistant

Kanye West plans to sue former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who accused him of sexual harassment.

Pisciotta claims Kanye sent lewd messages, videos, and masturbated during calls, fixated on her boyfriends' anatomy.

Kanye's attorney alleges Pisciotta pursued him sexually for job benefits, then blackmailed him.

Kanye accuses her of stealing his phone and making unreasonable demands, including a $4 million salary.

He claims she sent unsolicited nudes and demanded luxury items, escalating blackmail from $60M to $50M.

Kanye asserts her actions contradict harassment claims and were for personal gain.

Pisciotta also faces legal action from Jay Leno for allegedly stealing his chin.

