Movies of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: BBC

Keanu Reeves, reflecting on mortality at 59, discusses his debut novel, *The Book of Elsewhere*, co-written with China Miéville.



The book, a spinoff of his BRZRKR comic series, features a violent immortal warrior.



Reeves, who acknowledges his pain and creativity, hopes the novel's fantasy will provide comfort without inciting real-world violence.