You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 14Article 1960004

Music of Sunday, 14 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Keche Joshua slams Graphic Showbiz for comparing Sarkodie to rap legends

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Keche Joshua Keche Joshua

Keche Joshua, a member of the music group Keche, has expressed his displeasure with Graphic Showbiz for crowning Sarkodie as the greatest of all time Ghanaian rapper over legendary rappers Lord Kenya, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz show, Joshua stated that it is disrespectful to compare Sarkodie to these legends, who have made significant contributions to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment