Keche open up about conflicts in their 15-year musical journey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music duo, Keche, comprised of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, have shared insights into the intricacies of their partnership.



Contrary to the common perception of seamless collaborations in the entertainment industry, Keche acknowledged the presence of conflicts within their 15-year musical journey.



The duo revealed that disagreements and quarrels are integral aspects of their musical odyssey. They highlighted the inevitability of clashes within their partnership, emphasising their commitment to transcending personal differences for the sake of their brand.



Keche humanised their image by revealing that even successful creative partnerships are susceptible to occasional conflicts.



"We do fight and quarrel sometimes, but we put our differences aside for our brand. I mean we come from different backgrounds with different upbringings, so definitely there would be misunderstandings," they shared during an interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3.



The duo further disclosed the endurance of their conflicts, recounting instances where they refrained from communication for extended periods, only to reunite on stage for performances.



Despite these challenges, they emphasised their unwavering dedication to the brand they've tirelessly cultivated and presented to the public.