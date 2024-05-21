Keep your achievements close to your heart - Delay advises

Television of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, a prominent Ghanaian media personality, has advised her followers to refrain from boasting about their personal accomplishments.



In a Facebook post dated May 20, 2024, Delay asserted that the downfall of one's aspirations often stems not from lack of effort or potential, but from oversharing.



Delay stressed the significance of maintaining privacy regarding one's plans, cautioning that excessive disclosure could result in others intentionally or unintentionally undermining potential success. "Buying a house? Close your mouth. Buying a new car? Close your mouth. Getting married? Close your mouth," she emphasized.



According to Delay, sharing dreams prematurely with the wrong individuals at the wrong time is often why they fail to materialize.



She highlighted the possibility that even apparent friends might harbor envy, posing a threat to one's achievements.



Moreover, Delay warned against sharing successes with family members, as hidden envy could also exist within familial relationships. "The envy and the low-key jealousy are enough for people to feed off of and tear down what COULD HAVE BEEN before it even happens, so… Close your mouth!!!" she cautioned.



Despite the admonitions, Delay reassured her audience that envy from others cannot derail what is meant for them by a higher power. "But, they can't stop what God has for you!" she declared, suggesting that divine plans remain unaffected by human envy.