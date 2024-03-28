Kelvynboy questions Okraku-Mantey's legacy as a minister

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kelvynboy has responded to Mark Okraku-Mantey's critique of his music identity, questioning the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture's remarks made during a 2018 Hitz FM interview when he was President of the Creative Arts Council.



In an interview on Accra FM, Kelvynboy expressed his disagreement with Okraku-Mantey's statement, emphasizing his distinct musical identity evident in songs like ‘Yawa No Dey’ and ‘Mea’.



Asserting that talk is cheap and prone to criticism, Kelvynboy highlighted the presence of individuals hindering progress in the music industry, including those like Okraku-Mantey.



Responding to criticism about his versatility, Kelvynboy proudly defended his ability to adapt to different beats, considering it a strength rather than a flaw.



Questioning Okraku-Mantey's contribution to the music industry, Kelvynboy celebrated a shift in power away from traditional industry gatekeepers, citing the influence of technology and younger generations.



He expressed gratitude for the democratization of the industry, where the influence of radio executives, like Okraku-Mantey in his previous role at Hitz FM, no longer determines the success of artists and songs.



Kelvynboy concluded by mentioning his latest release, ‘On My Way’, as he continues to make his mark in the Ghanaian music scene.