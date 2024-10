Music of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Highlife artist Nero X will perform at the 2024 Kente Wear Festival in three U.S. cities: Salt Lake City (October 26), Lake City, and Gaithersburg.



The event celebrates Ghanaian fashion in the diaspora and includes music, fashion exhibitions, and runway shows.



Nero X expressed excitement about the tour.