Khebab-A-Thon: Atinga Nsobila's GWR attempt gets massive support from Ghanaians

Atinga Nsobila Joel is currently undertaking a monumental challenge known as the Khebab-A-Thon, aiming to set an official Guinness World Record for the Longest Barbecue Marathon.



The event, scheduled to last an impressive 90 hours from April 11th to April 14th, 2024, is taking place at the Accra Legon City Mall, where Joel intends to maintain a continuous barbecue session throughout the duration.



Taking to social media to announce his ambitious undertaking, Joel expressed his enthusiasm, declaring the commencement of his 90-hour longest barbecue marathon.





The event has already attracted considerable attention, drawing social media influencers and fans to the venue to partake in the festivities and indulge in some mouth-watering khebabs.With the weekend approaching, a surge in attendees is anticipated to join the celebration and rally behind Joel as he strives to achieve his record-breaking feat.