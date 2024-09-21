You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 21Article 1984106

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Khebab Chef Atinga misses Guinness Record for longest barbecue marathon, launches annual khebab festival

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Khebab Chef Atinga Khebab Chef Atinga

Khebab Chef Atinga, a renowned figure in the food industry, has announced the launch of the first-ever “Khebab Festival’ in May 2025.

This announcement comes following an ambitious attempt to break the world record for the longest barbecue marathon during the ‘Khebab-A-Thon’ event held at Legon City Mall in April 2024.

Despite their best efforts, a scheduling mix-up during

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment