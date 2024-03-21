KiDi aims for Beyonce collaboration following Shatta Wale's trailblazing lead

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Award-winning Ghanaian artist, Dennis Nana Dwamena, widely known as KiDi, has voiced his aspiration to collaborate with renowned international artists worldwide, citing Shatta Wale's groundbreaking collaboration with Beyonce as an inspiration.



KiDi praised Shatta Wale for paving the way for Ghanaian musicians to collaborate with global icons like Beyonce, expressing his eagerness to emulate such partnerships to expand his reach.



As a signee of Lynx Entertainment, KiDi expressed his desire to delve into diverse cultural experiences globally to enhance his musical journey, emphasizing the importance of artists venturing beyond their comfort zones to foster industry growth.



In an interview with Okay FM, he remarked, "I hope to collaborate with musicians like Beyonce after Shatta Wale opened the door for us. So one day, I want to make music with her. In Africa, I am not done exploring, so I want to get exposed to other cultures and see how they work."



Shatta Wale's collaboration with Beyonce on the chart-topping track "Already" sparked widespread conversations on social media, with many commending his initiative.



The song "Already" stands out as one of the country's most celebrated tracks, attesting to the impact of cross-cultural collaborations in the music industry.



