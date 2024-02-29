KiDi optimistic about success of new single 'Danger'

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

KiDi is confident about the potential success of his latest single, "Danger."



Scheduled for release on all streaming platforms at midnight on Thursday, February 29, the track is poised to make a significant impact in the music scene.



During an interview with Citi TV at a Press soiree held at the Mix Restaurant in Accra, KiDi conveyed his unwavering optimism regarding the song's prospects.



"It took me like a month to write this song... It's a great song which I believe would go far," he said.



He also seized the opportunity to express gratitude to the producers who contributed to the creation of the song.