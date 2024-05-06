Kidi revealed top picks for TGMA 2024 artiste of the year

Entertainment of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning artist Kidi identifies his top three contenders for the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



During an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, Kidi confidently names Stonebwoy, Nacee, and King Promise as his top choices for the prestigious award.



Kidi expresses optimism that one of these artists will emerge victorious on the awards night.



Other nominees in the category include Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Kuami Eugene.



The TGMA ceremony is scheduled for June 1, 2024.



Meanwhile, Gospel musician Nacee, also nominated for Artiste of the Year, voices his desire for recognition in the Songwriter of the Year category.



In an interview with TV3, Nacee emphasizes the depth of his compositions, particularly in his song "Aseda," expressing disappointment at not being nominated for Songwriter of the Year.