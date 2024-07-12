You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 12Article 1959671

Entertainment of Friday, 12 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kiekie's massive make-up haul at MAC!

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

KieKie in 'Shopaholic' YouTube series KieKie in 'Shopaholic' YouTube series

Get ready for an epic MAC makeup haul with KieKie at the MAC Ikeja Store! Join her as she dives into a treasure trove of must-have makeup products, sharing her favorites and hilarious reactions. KieKie reveals her top picks and beauty secrets for 2024, from foundations to lipsticks and eyeshadows to bronzers. This fun-filled vlog features a blend of affordable and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment