Kiekie's massive make-up haul at MAC!

Entertainment of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Get ready for an epic MAC makeup haul with KieKie at the MAC Ikeja Store! Join her as she dives into a treasure trove of must-have makeup products, sharing her favorites and hilarious reactions. KieKie reveals her top picks and beauty secrets for 2024, from foundations to lipsticks and eyeshadows to bronzers. This fun-filled vlog features a blend of affordable and



Read full articleluxury cosmetics, perfect for makeup enthusiasts.



“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location. The series captures her candid reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the

metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.



Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media's YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.



You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant retail landscape!



Watch Here:



