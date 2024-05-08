KillBeatz endorses King Promise for TGMA artiste of the year

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music producer KillBeatz backs King Promise for the Artiste of the Year title at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, citing the singer's successful Asia tour as a milestone for Ghanaian and African music.



KillBeatz, in an interview with JoyNews, praises King Promise's achievements during his Asian tour, hailing him as a flagbearer for Ghanaian music on the global stage.



Asserting King Promise's worthiness for the prestigious award, KillBeatz emphasizes that no other contender matches the artist's impact and contributions to the industry.



King Promise's sold-out performances in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including a historic show at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, underscore his international acclaim and growing influence.



Beyond Asia, King Promise plans to extend his musical reach with upcoming tours in Canada and the release of a highly anticipated album.



With hits like 'Terminator,' King Promise's musical prowess has soared, captivating audiences worldwide and solidifying his status as a standout talent in the industry.