King Ampaw advocates for the use of local languages in Ghanaian films

Renowned movie producer King Ampaw has urged Ghanaian filmmakers to incorporate Ghanaian languages into their films as a means of preserving cultural authenticity and engaging local audiences.



During an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, King emphasized the importance of original content in shaping Ghanaian society through cinema.



"I personally encourage film productions to be done in our local areas in our local languages. These attract a majority of our people in our society and also have more effect on them," he said.



In addition to advocating for the use of indigenous languages, King suggested that filmmakers should explore more local settings for their productions. He highlighted the significance of portraying the real lifestyle of Ghanaians to the world in order to effectively market Ghanaian cinema on a global scale, drawing parallels with the success of Hollywood in representing American culture.



Despite acknowledging challenges within the Ghanaian film industry, King expressed optimism about its future. "Although I am not happy about the quality of most of these productions, I know that Rome was not built in a day. Modern production is now finding its way into the African industry and the industry is now being built. We must work hard towards it," he remarked.



In advising filmmakers on funding, King cautioned against relying solely on government financial aid. Drawing from his extensive experience, particularly with his acclaimed 1983 movie 'Kukurantumi: Road to Accra,' he emphasized that government funds often fall short of the resources required for comprehensive film production.



"Commercial productions have got very little, not much to do with government. It is purely private business because of the money involved," he explained.



Highlighting the limitations of government funding, King stressed the need for a shift in mindset among filmmakers. "How much money can the government give to the so many filmmakers? The whole government film fund, I may use it for only one movie production. We might have to change our attitude and minds on that," he advised.



King Ampaw, renowned for his contributions to Ghanaian cinema through films such as 'They Call it Love,' 'Juju (Nana Akoto),' and 'No Time to Die,' continues to be a prominent figure in the industry, offering valuable insights and guidance to aspiring filmmakers.