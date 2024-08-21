King Paluta reacts to video of church members enjoying his song in church

Music of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian hiplife artist King Paluta is enjoying a major career highlight after winning the 2024 TGMA Best New Artist of the Year.



His latest single, "Makoma," became the most streamed song in Africa and has gained widespread popularity.



A video recently went viral showing a church congregation enthusiastically singing "Makoma" during a service, which sparked conversation about the song's impact.



This is the second time one of King Paluta's songs has been performed in a church setting, following an incident where a Catholic priest sang his song "Aseda" during a mass, later issuing an apology for it.







