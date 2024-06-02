King Promise affirms unwavering support for Andre Dede Ayew

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

King Promise expressed steadfast support for Andre Dede Ayew, ousted Black Stars captain, on Starr Chat.



Reflecting on shared experiences with the team, he hailed Ayew as "my guy," emphasizing his love and respect.



While acknowledging the coach's authority, King Promise stressed Ayew's enduring dedication and status as a national legend.



He underscored the importance of honoring Ayew's legacy and highlighted camaraderie within the team.



King Promise's sentiments resonated with fans, emphasizing unity and solidarity in Ghana's football culture.



He concluded with a message of support for the entire Black Stars squad, affirming Ayew's unwavering backing for Ghana.