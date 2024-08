Music of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: Anansesemmedia

Ghanaian stars King Promise and Amaarae will perform at the Afronation festival in Detroit on August 17-18.



This festival, celebrating Afrobeats, will feature major Nigerian artists like Sake, Rema, and Omah Lay.



King Promise’s show is part of his world tour for "True To Self," and Amaarae will also bring her distinctive style.