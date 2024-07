Music of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

King Promise plans a global tour to promote his album "True to Self," starting August 3 in New York City.



The tour spans 12 cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including stops at Afro Nation and GhanaFest.



The album explores personal themes and features collaborations with artists like Sarkodie and OliveTheBoy.