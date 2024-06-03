You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 03Article 1945673

King Promise congratulates Stonebwoy for winning AOTY award, announces date for new album

King Promise, a top contender for Artiste of the Year, congratulated Stonebwoy for winning along with six other honors at the Ghana Music Awards.

Despite high hopes of winning, King Promise gracefully accepted his three awards and congratulated Stonebwoy.

He expressed gratitude to fans and announced his upcoming album, "True to Self."

Despite disappointment, his sportsmanship was praised by industry players and fans on social media.

King Promise's acknowledgment of Stonebwoy's victory showcases his professionalism in a competitive music industry, while his focus remains on delivering new music to his supporters.

