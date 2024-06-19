King Promise reacts to Stonebwoy not replying his TGMA congratulatory message

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news

King Promise, a Ghanaian afrobeats artist, expressed confusion over Stonebwoy's lack of response to his congratulatory message after Stonebwoy won Artiste of the Year.



Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon, King Promise mentioned their prior collaborations and friendship, emphasizing he meant no harm with his message.



Despite their history, Stonebwoy clarified in another interview that he often doesn't respond to congratulatory messages, stressing there was no malice intended.



King Promise had publicly congratulated Stonebwoy on Twitter after losing to him.



The incident highlights differing perceptions of social etiquette in the music industry despite past collaborations and mutual respect.