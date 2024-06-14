King Promise releases True To Self Album

Music of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Award-winning Afrobeat artist King Promise has announced his latest album, ‘True To Self’, expressing gratitude to collaborators via social media.



He hopes fans will appreciate the effort put into the 12-track album, featuring collaborations with Ghanaian and international artists.



Prior to its release, he hosted an album listening session attended by industry figures and conducted an auction for the album.



King Promise's post emphasizes the personal and collaborative effort behind 'True To Self', inviting listeners to enjoy the music and stay true to themselves.



The album is available on all major platforms.