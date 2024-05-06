King Promise returns from successful Asia tour

Entertainment of Monday, 6 May 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Ghanaian artist, King Promise, has concluded his inaugural tour of Asia, receiving an enthusiastic welcome upon his return to the country.
During his Asian tour, King Promise captivated audiences in Singapore, Bali, and Indonesia, showcasing his musical prowess to new international fans.
Videos from the performances demonstrate King Promise's burgeoning popularity in Asia, highlighting the significant impact of his music in the region.
On Sunday, May 5, 2024, King Promise arrived at Kotoka International Airport to an outpouring of support from family, friends, and fans.
Speaking to the media, King Promise expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with his Asian fanbase and represent Ghana on the international stage.
He emphasized the tour's role in promoting Ghana and its music globally, underscoring its importance as a milestone in his career.
Sitting on this flight back to Ghana after a successful Asian tour whilst getting ready to go on my Canadian tour next week, i just realized TERMINATOR was released a year ago today & it’s a blessing what it’s gone on to achieve. Over 215 Million streams. My first on one song.…— King Promise (@IamKingPromise) May 4, 2024