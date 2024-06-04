King Promise reveals creative process for latest 'Favorite Story' which samples Kwabena Kwabena's 'Aso'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

King Promise's latest track, "Favorite Story," features collaborations with Sarkodie and Olivetheboy.



The song's genesis started in London, then finished in Ghana with Guilty Beatz initiating production, later enhanced by Killbeats.



King Promise reached out to Sarkodie, who promptly delivered a verse.



Seeking a fresh touch, Olivetheboy joined in, contributing a verse after a spontaneous studio session.



The track samples Kwabena Kwabena's "Aso."



The music video depicts a disrupted wedding, debunking rumors about King Promise's marriage.



His third album, "True to Self," is set for release on June 14, 2024.