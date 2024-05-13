King Promise reveals motivation behind first Asia tour

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Multiple award-winning afrobeats artiste, King Promise, recently shared insights into his decision to tour Asia for the first time.



In an interview on TV3’s New Day, King Promise explained that his choice stemmed from data showing increased interest in his music in Western Asia.



"We can see from our backend that there was a spike from like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and all of that. So, like we just got in touch with our global team and there were people who really wanted us out there already. So, it was really easy because there was already traction," King Promise said.



Last month, King Promise made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to host sold-out concerts in Asia.



The singer announced this milestone on Instagram on April 24.



During his inaugural Asia tour, King Promise delivered an exceptional performance at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House in Singapore on April 26, 2024, showcasing his hit songs like ‘Terminator’ and ‘Commando’ to an enthusiastic audience.



Continuing his tour, he mesmerized audiences at Bali’s Atlas Beach Club on April 27 and Jakarta on May 3.



Currently in Toronto, Canada for another tour, King Promise has also teased an album release next month, followed by a global tour spanning Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa.